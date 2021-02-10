Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 731400 ISIN: DE0007314007 Ticker-Symbol: HDD 
Xetra
09.02.21
17:36 Uhr
1,193 Euro
+0,010
+0,85 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2731,28009:15
1,2761,28509:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG1,193+0,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.