

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) reported that its third quarter net result after tax improved year-on-year to 12 million euros from 7 million euros. EBITDA excluding restructuring result increased to 50 million euros from 47 million euros. EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result was 10.4%, for the quarter. Operating result (EBIT excl. restructuring result) increased to 30 million euros from 24 million euros.



Third quarter net sales were 484 million euros, compared to 567 million euros, previous year. Incoming orders were 557 million euros compared to 636 million euros.



In fiscal 2020/2021, Heidelberg continues to expect a significantly improved, but once again negative, after-tax result as against the previous year. The company said despite the anticipated COVID 19-related decline in sales of around 450 million euros to 500 million euros, it now expects a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result to around 7 percent. Previously, Heidelberg had anticipated an EBITDA margin that would, at its lowest, equal that of the prior year at 4.3 percent.



