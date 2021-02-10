

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported that its preliminary EBITDA for fiscal year 2020 was about 112 million euros, down about 16 percent from the prior year.



Group revenue was 767 million euros compared to adjusted revenue of 837.0 million euros in the previous year.



The company executive board takes a positive view and expects further growth in the current fiscal year. In addition to organic growth in the divisions, TRIOPTICS, which will be consolidated for the full year for the first time, will also make a significant contribution to growth.



The company noted that final figures and the 2020 Annual Report will be published on March 25, 2021.



