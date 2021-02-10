

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported profit before tax of $5.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to $119.5 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.02 compared to $0.58. Underwriting profit declined to $77.0 million from $186.5 million.



Fiscal year gross premiums written increased by 15.2% year on year to $814.1 million. Net premiums written was $519.4 million compared to $424.7 million. Total net revenue increased to $551.5 million from $492.1 million.



Lancashire announced that its Board has declared a final dividend for 2020 of $0.10 per common share.



