

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production dropped in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 0.9 percent month-on-month in December, after a 0.8 percent growth in November.



Manufacturing output fell 0.2 percent monthly in December, while production in mining and quarrying industry grew 4.4 percent.



Among industries, production in electrical and electronics industry declined 5.1 percent. Production in metal industry and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production decreased by 3.0 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output decreased 2.5 percent in December, following a 1.1 percent fall in the previous month.



During January to December, output declined by 3.1 percent from the year ago, data showed.



Another report from Statistics Finland showed that new orders in manufacturing declined 15.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 9.7 percent growth in November.



In 2020, new orders in manufacturing fell 11.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de