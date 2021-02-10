

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax increased by 14% year-on-year to 150.6 million pounds for the six months ending 31 December 2020. Earnings per share increased by 15% to 18.22 pence. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 12% to 107.2 million pounds. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share fell by 13% to 12.8 pence from 14.7 pence.



First half net revenue declined by 15% to 150.7 million pounds as a result of lower average AuM and consequently reduced net management fees. On an adjusted basis, excluding foreign-exchange translation effects, net revenue fell by 12% to 156.8 million pounds.



The Board has maintained the interim dividend of 4.80 pence per share, which will be paid on 30 March 2021 to all shareholders on the register on 5 March 2021.



