

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Wednesday after reports suggested that German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to keep restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in place until at least March 1.



The benchmark DAX slipped 17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,994 after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp surged 4.7 percent after it raised its full-year outlook citing improved demand.



Online takeaway food company Delivery Hero edged down slightly after cutting its full-year investments goals during the course of 2020.



In economic news, German consumer price inflation turned positive for the first time in seven months in January as the temporary reduction in VAT rates ended in December, final data from Destatis showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year after a 0.3 percent fall in December. A positive inflation rate was last seen in June 2020, when prices were up 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de