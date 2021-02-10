

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production declined further in December, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production decreased 3.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 5.0 percent decline in November.



Manufacturing output fell 2.2 percent annually in December, following a 3.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production, and output of mining and quarrying declined by 6.0 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.1 percent in December, after a 1.7 percent fall in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 7.1 percent yearly in December, following a 4.1 percent fall in November.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output decreased 1.4 percent in December, following a 1.0 percent fall in the preceding month.



Another data from the National Statistical Institute showed that the retail trade fell 12.0 percent annually in December, following a 6.4 percent decline in November.



On a monthly basis, retail trade dropped 1.7 percent in December, after a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.



