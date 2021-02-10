

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as a slew of positive corporate results helped outweigh concerns over a further mutation of the so-called Kent variant.



The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,538 after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Retail company Dunelm rallied 3.4 percent after announcing it would resume dividend payouts.



Advertising firm WPP edged up slightly after it acquired Brazil's DTI Digital for an undisclosed amount.



Ashmore Group gained 1 percent. The emerging markets specialist group announced a pre-tax profit increase of 14 percent for the last six months of the year.



House builder Persimmon dropped 1.3 percent. The company said it has made a provision of 75 million pounds in its 2020 results to pay for its contribution to any necessary work on 26 buildings that may be affected by cladding safety issues.



