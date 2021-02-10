

GEA (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) extended the contract of CEO Stefan Klebert by five years until December 31, 2026. Stefan Klebert became CEO in 2019 and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2018. He also performs the function of Labor Director.



'Over the last two years, Stefan Klebert has led GEA back to a more successful path through targeted measures, highlighting the Group's great potential for sustainable and profitable growth,' said Helmut Perlet, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG.



