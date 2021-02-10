

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) said the company's new BioNTech site will become one of the largest mRNA manufacturing sites in Europe with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, once fully operational. The company said the first vaccines manufactured at the Marburg site are scheduled for distribution in early April.



BioNTech SE started the manufacturing process at the Marburg facility with the execution of the first step: the production of mRNA. The company noted that, to allow for supply of drug product from the site in Marburg, the production processes of the new facility need to be approved based on reviewing a range of quality and validation data by the European Medicines Agency. The validation, as well as the submission of data and other required information, will take place in February and March.



