

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production declined in December, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial production index decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in December.



Manufacturing output declined 0.7 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 4.9 percent.



Meanwhile, production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 11.0 percent.



Production of capital goods declined 5.7 percent and those of consumer goods fell 3.7 percent.



Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods grew 3.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.7 percent in December.



In 2020, industrial production fell 6.2 percent. Production declined for the first time after six consecutive years of growth.



