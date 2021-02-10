

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $150 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $753 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $4.45 billion from $4.47 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $753 Mln. vs. $683 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year.



