

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $424.0 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $469.5 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $497.1 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.10 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $497.1 Mln. vs. $544.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



