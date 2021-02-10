

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hickory Harvest Foods is recalling Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries citing the possible presence of undeclared almonds, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected product is packaged in 12 oz bags under the Sprouts Farmers Market brand with Best By Date of 5/28/21 and UPC code of 646670463778.



The product was sold by select Spouts Stores in around 16 states between June 2, 2020 to February 2, 2021. These states include Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, California, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada, Utah, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing Almonds may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Almonds.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may get serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the Akron, Ohio-based company has not received any reports of illness to date.



Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.



In similar recalls involving undeclared allergens, Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC this week called back 8450 packages of Publix brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets that may contain undeclared soy due to mis-packaging.



Hong Thai Foods Corp. last week recalled certain Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana for the possible presence of undeclared milk allergens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

