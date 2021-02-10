

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) forecast fiscal 2021 revenues in a range of $16.4 billion to $16.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.50 to $2.70. This compares to revenues of $16.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.57 per share for fiscal 2020.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.63 per share for the year on revenues of $16.76 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



