

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) forecast fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $480 million to $500 million and total revenue in a range of $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the year on revenues of $4.09 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIEBOLD NIXDORF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de