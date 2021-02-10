

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $378 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

