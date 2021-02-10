

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $238.3 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $185.6 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $263.7 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $4.96 billion from $4.54 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $263.7 Mln. vs. $229.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.96 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.



