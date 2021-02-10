

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) said its board approved a 6 percent increase in quarterly dividend.



The company's board declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable quarterly to holders of record on an ongoing basis.



'While visibility into the full year remains challenging, due to exceptional macroeconomic circumstances, we fully expect to return to positive organic growth over the course of the year, and to post full-year 2021 growth consistent with the industry, on top of IPG's 2020 outperformance relative to our peer group. Along with that growth, we expect to continue to build on our long-term record of improving profitability and sustained value creation,' said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.



