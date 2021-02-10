

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, announced the FDA has approved BOTOX for the treatment of detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity associated with a neurologic condition in pediatric patients 5 years of age and older. The FDA approval was based on data from a double-blind Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of BOTOX in more than 100 pediatric patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity and a long-term extension study.



Allergan noted that this milestone marks the 12th approved therapeutic indication for BOTOX.



