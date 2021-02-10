

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage CRISPR genome editing biotechnology company, said Wednesday they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the research and development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapeutics.



Under the multi-year deal, AbbVie will utilize Caribou's next-generation Cas12a CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA) genome editing and cell therapy technologies to research and develop two new CAR-T cell therapies directed to targets specified by AbbVie.



Caribou will receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million and equity investment, along with up to $300 million in future development, regulatory, and launch milestones. In addition, Caribou may receive additional payments for commercial milestones as well as global tiered royalties.



AbbVie will have exclusive rights to Caribou's next-generation Cas12a chRDNA genome editing and cell therapy technologies for the selected targets.



Caribou will conduct certain pre-clinical research, development, and manufacturing activities for the collaboration programs, while AbbVie will reimburse Caribou for all such activities pursuant to the collaboration.



AbbVie said it will be responsible for all clinical development, commercialization, and manufacturing efforts. In addition, AbbVie has the option to pay a fee to expand the collaboration to include up to an additional two CAR-T cell therapies.



