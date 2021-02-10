

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said Wednesday that its Counterfeit Crimes Unit filed lawsuits on behalf of a family-owned card game maker Dutch Blitz Acquisition Corp. in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. The lawsuits seek recovery of the profits the owners of Dutch Blitz have lost from counterfeit versions of its card game.



Amazon and Dutch Blitz filed four lawsuits collectively against four individuals and two entities for counterfeiting Dutch Blitz's card game product. The defendants attempted to offer the infringing product in Amazon's store, violating Amazon's policies, infringing on Dutch Blitz's trademarks, and breaking the law.



The suits alleged that the six defendants used Dutch Blitz's registered trademarks, without authorization, to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and the affiliation with Dutch Blitz.



In June 2020, Amazon launched its Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a global team dedicated to pursuing bad actors and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including working with law enforcement.



Dutch Blitz is a Pennsylvania-based, family-owned-and-operated business started in the 1960s by Werner Ernst George Muller. Today, Mary and Mike Fisher continue to run Dutch Blitz as a family-owned and family-operated business in Pennsylvania



