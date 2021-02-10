Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 ISIN: US3755581036 Ticker-Symbol: GIS 
Tradegate
10.02.21
16:56 Uhr
55,50 Euro
-0,06
-0,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,5455,5916:59
55,4955,5116:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALAPAGOS NV74,08-18,02 %
GILEAD SCIENCES INC55,50-0,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.