

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $50.99 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $125.00 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Equinix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $516.97 million or $5.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.56 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $516.97 Mln. vs. $472.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.76 vs. $5.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.587 - $1.607 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

