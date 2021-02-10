

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release January numbers for electronic retail card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, retail card spending was up 19.2 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year.



Australia will see February's inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in January, the forecast suggested an increase of 3.4 percent on year.



Also, several of the regional bourses are closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Taiwan and China. Japan is also shuttered in observance of National Foundation Day.



