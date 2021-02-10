

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.84 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.54 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $423.54 Mln. vs. $373.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de