

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $392.95 million, or $5.40 per share. This compares with $324.92 million, or $4.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $2.83 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $392.95 Mln. vs. $324.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.40 vs. $4.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.13 -Revenue (Q4): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

