

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp. (CERN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $141.5 million or $0.46 per share, down from $154.3 million or $0.49 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.78, up from $0.75 per share last year.



Revenues dropped to $1.40 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.78 per share on revenues of $1.39 billion for the quarter.



Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.72 to $0.76 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.76 per share on revenues of $1.41 billion.



For the full year 2021, Cerner expects revenues of $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.22 per share on revenues of $5.73 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CERNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de