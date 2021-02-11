

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AGL Energy Limited (AGK.AX), an Australian supplier of energy and telecom customer services, reported Thursday that its first-half loss after tax was A$2.29 billion, compared to last year's profit of A$323 million.



Loss per share was 367.1 cents, compared to profit of 49.7 cents per share last year.



The latest results included A$2.69 billion of onerous contract provision and impairment charges.



Underlying profit after tax was A$317 million, compared to A$432 million a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 50.9 cents, compared to 66.4 cents a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA of A$926 million declined 13 percent.



Revenue declined to A$5.41 billion from last year's A$6.31 billion.



Further, AGL has declared an interim ordinary dividend for FY21 of 31 cents and an interim special dividend of 10 cents per share.



Looking ahead, AGL continues to expect Underlying Profit after tax for FY21 of between A$500 million and A$580 million.



AGL has also provided EBITDA guidance for FY21 of between A$1.59 billion and A$1.85 billion.



In Australia, AGL Energy shares were trading at A$11.33, up 1.52 percent.



