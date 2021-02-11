

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. reported fourth quarter stated net income Group share of 124 million euros compared to 1.66 billion euros, a year ago. Stated earnings per share was 0.02 euros compared to 0.54 euros. Excluding SRF, underlying net income Group share was 975 million euros, down 26.0% from prior year. Underlying revenue was 5.30 billion euros, an increase of 2.2%.



Crédit Agricole Group reported that its fourth-quarter stated net income Group share was 530 million euros, compared to 2.19 billion euros, a year ago. During the quarter, specific items generated a net negative impact of 898 million euros on net income Group share. Underlying net income Group share was 1.43 billion euros, down 28.1% from prior year. Fourth quarter revenue was 8.66 billion euros, an underlying increase of 0.7%.



