

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported that its group share of net profit for the first-half of fiscal year 2021 declined 6% to 966 million euros from last year reflecting decline in profit from recurring operations partially offset by lower non-recurring items.



Group share of net profit from recurring operations was 1.09 billion euros, down 11% from the prior year. Net earnings per share from recurring operations were 4.16 euros down from 4.58 euros in the previous year.



Sales for the period were 4.99 billion euros, down 8.9% or 3.9% at organic basis, with an unfavourable FX impact linked mainly to Euro appreciation vs. US dollar and Emerging market currencies.



Looking ahead, the company expects organic sales growth for full-year fiscal year 2021, reflecting dynamic performance in domestic Must-win markets USA, China and India.



