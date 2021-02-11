

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG joined with Microsoft to accelerate the development of automated driving solutions. Under the partnership, the German automaker's software company Car.Software Organisation will collaborate with Microsoft to build a cloud-based Automated Driving Platform or ADP on Microsoft Azure.



With the cloud-based platform, Car.Software Organisation will simplify its development processes on Microsoft Azure, and could leverage its compute and data capabilities to deliver automated driving experiences even faster.



With ADP running on Azure, Car.Software Organisation aims to increase the efficiency of the development of advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS and AD functions for passenger cars across Volkswagen Group brands.



According to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI at Microsoft, the power of Microsoft Azure and its compute, data and AI capabilities will enable Volkswagen to deliver secure and reliable automated driving solutions to their customers faster.



ADP will help reduce the development cycles from months to weeks and efficiently manage the huge amount of data. The companies will start working on ADP immediately.



Volkswagen and Microsoft have been strategic partners on the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud since 2018, with which the automated driving functions can be tested, deployed, and operated.



With a view to transforming itself as a software-driven mobility provider, Volkswagen will invest around 27 billion euros by 2025 in digitalization, and increase the proportion of in-house development of software in the car to 60 percent from current 10 percent.



