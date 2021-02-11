

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said that it will accelerate its transformation into a provider of net-zero emissions energy products and services, powered by growth in its customer-facing businesses.



The company has maintained the progressive dividend policy, increased dividend per share by around 4% per year. It has retained near-term annual cash capital expenditure of $19 billion- $22 billion.



In the near term, the company expects to maintain underlying operating expenses of not more than $35 billion, and pursue divestments averaging $4 billion a year.



Shell set out details of how it will achieve its target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. It will continue with short-term targets that will drive down carbon emissions as the company make progress towards its 2050 target.



The company will seek to have access to an additional 25 million tonnes a year of carbon, capture and storage capacity by 2035.



Shell aims to build material low-carbon businesses of significant scale by the early 2030s.



