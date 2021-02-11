

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Thursday as the outlook for more global stimulus got a major boost overnight from a surprisingly soft reading on core U.S. inflation.



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. is still 'very far' from a strong labor market and more needs to be done.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 5,680 after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



Food company Danone rallied 3 percent after U.S. investment group Artisan Partners added its voice to calls for structural change at the company.



Beverage company Pernod Ricard was moving lower after reporting lower sales and earnings in the first half of its fiscal year.



Crédit Agricole S.A. jumped 5 percent. The bank reported lower provisions and a larger-than-expected return to dividends.



Schneider Electric advanced 1.8 percent. The electrical equipment group proposed a dividend increase despite posting a decline in 2020 net profit.



Total SE shares fell over 1 percent as oil prices took a breather after enjoying the longest winning streak in two years.



