

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to upbeat earnings results and clung to hopes of a stimulus-backed economic rebound.



In a speech before the Economic Club of New York, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy.



The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent to 6,533 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Drug maker AstraZeneca gained 1.9 percent after it reported a 10 percent rise in product sales for 2020.



Postal service company Royal Mail jumped 5.2 percent. The company reported a strong rise in parcel revenues over Christmas period and said it expects full-year group adjusted profit to be 'well in excess' of £500m.



BP Plc lost 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.7 percent as oil prices took a breather after enjoying the longest winning streak in two years.



