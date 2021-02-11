

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) said, for full year 2021, the company expects adjusted net earnings to be within a range of $3.85 to $4.25 per share. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.3 billion, a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 12% to 17%.



Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.18 compared to $1.17, a year ago. Fourth quarter net sales were $3.93 billion, up 53.4% from prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the impact of the Delphi Technologies acquisition, net sales were up 6.2%, for the quarter.



