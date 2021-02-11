

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter loss attributable to equity holders of the company narrowed to US$423 million or US$0.18 per share from US$1.77 billion or US$0.74 per share in the previous year.



Revenues for the fourth-quarter declined to $2.34 billion from $2.41 billion in the prior year.



The company expects revenues for fiscal year 2021 to grow organically.



The company projects revenues from business aircraft activities in 2021 to be better than 2020 based on a gradual economic recovery scenario.



