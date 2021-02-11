

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



-Earnings: -$42.64 million in Q4 vs. -$5.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $16.54 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $280.00 million in Q4 vs. $412.73 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALKERMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de