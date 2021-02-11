

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021. This guidance reflects the anticipated growth of proprietary products and investment in strategic priorities for long-term value creation.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.53 to $0.78 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.37 to $0.62 per share on total revenues between $1.10 billion and $1.17 billion.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $1.12 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company projects VIVITROL net sales between $315 million and $345 million as well as ARISTADA net sales between $260 million and $290 million.



