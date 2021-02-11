

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $938.8 million, or $9.54 per share. This compares with $227.1 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $1.038 billion or $10.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.2% to $4.49 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.038 Bln. vs. $280.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $10.56 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.11 -Revenue (Q4): $4.49 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

