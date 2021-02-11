

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) said the company's Board and the board of Cordlife have mutually agreed to discontinue any further discussions regarding the Cordlife proposal. Previously, Cordlife proposed to combine its businesses with that of Global Cord Blood Corp. by way of a statutory merger.



Global Cord Blood Corporation is the largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China. It provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. Cordlife is a company listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.



