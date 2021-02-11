

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said that it has suspended outlook for the financial year 2020/21, citing impact of the ongoing lockdown measures and the uncertain re-opening strategy in Germany on the further the company's planning for 2020/21.



The company said it achieved a strong business performance in the first quarter of financial year 2020/21, which was already fully in line with the full-year expectation in terms of earnings.



In view of the existing liquidity position and the solid financing structure, the company is very well positioned, Ceconomy said.



