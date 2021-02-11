

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, REIT Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM, KIM-PG) initiated earnings outlook for the full year 2021, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects net income available to common shareholders in a range of $0.46 to $0.52 per share and NAREIT FFO in a range of $1.18 to $1.24 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share on revenues of $1.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIMCO REALTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de