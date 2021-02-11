Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance! Der ganz große Durchbruch: “Nur noch staunen”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855369 ISIN: US7835491082 Ticker-Symbol: RYD 
Frankfurt
11.02.21
08:43 Uhr
56,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5055,5015:45
54,5055,0015:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM
RYDER SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYDER SYSTEM INC56,50+0,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.