

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):



-Earnings: -$6.44 million in Q4 vs. -$4.46 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.94 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.10 per share -Revenue: $9.64 million in Q4 vs. $16.02 million in the same period last year.



