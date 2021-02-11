

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $167.10 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $25.83 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 107.5% to $601.29 million from $289.80 million last year.



Seattle Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $167.10 Mln. vs. $25.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $601.29 Mln vs. $289.80 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de