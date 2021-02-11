

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $17.7 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $24.5 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $786.7 million from $885.0 million last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $786.7 Mln vs. $885.0 Mln last year.



