

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $92.71 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $145.34 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $75.05 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $219.51 million from $239.15 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $75.05 Mln. vs. $119.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $219.51 Mln vs. $239.15 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de