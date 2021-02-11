

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release January figures for food inflation, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, food prices were up 2.9 percent on year.



New Zealand also will see January results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 48.7.



Finally, most of the regional bourses are off for the Lunar New Year holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia.



