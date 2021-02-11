

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $173.77 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $244.87 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.91 billion from $2.90 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $193 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAVITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de